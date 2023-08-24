Kenyan photographer among Xiaomi Africa online photography winners

A Kenyan photographer is among five winners of Xiaomi Africa’s online photography campaign aimed at enabling fans to showcase their photography skills using Xiaomi phones.

Mr Yonis Mohammed emerged winner alongside three Nigerians John Oluwamokamiyo, Samson Osas, Victor Onokaye and Emmanuel Kenechukwu, and Patrick Philemon Kulinganila (Tanzania).

The five winners were picked from a pool of over 1,000 applicants who submitted their photos for the contest.

This is after Xiaomi Africa last month launched an online photography campaign aimed at having its fans show their photography skills with Xiaomi phones.

The campaign was created to offer Xiaomi fans an opportunity to deepen their experience with Xiaomi phones and learn more photography skills using the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

The phone comes with a 200MP and 4K video capabilities supported by other features like Pro Mode, 8MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro, preinstalled filters, and a great photo editing software.

Photography skills

The winners were treated to a three-day trip to Maasai Mara alongside some professional photographers including Alamin Mutunga, Kenneth Obina and Nimrod Zollo.

The trip allowed the winners to enjoy the iconic African wilderness, abundant wildlife, breathtaking landscapes, and immersive cultural experiences.

“Overall, the Safari with Xiaomi has been a great experience and the trip to Maasai Mara was a perfect opportunity to showcase the innovations in mobile photography,” said the winners.

It is right in line with Xiaomi’s brand mission to ‘make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts’.”

The campaign was created to offer Xiaomi fans an opportunity to deepen their experience with Xiaomi phones and learn more photography skills and the inclusion of a photography masterclass by Mr Obina.

Urban photographer

The Nigerian is a tech enthusiast, YouTuber and professional photographer who goes by the brand name Khali Jones.

He is a visual storyteller with a focus on documentaries and lifestyle, telling everyday life stories in images.

On the other hand, Mr Mutunga is a Kenya photographer who communicates best through visuals like photographs, arts, and graphics.

As a professional photographer, he enjoys shooting with Xiaomi phones, especially the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G.

“I am at home with the fact that with the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G’s, a 200MP camera allows me to take photos whose raw format is of great quality to remain true in post-production and even printing.”