Kenyan in diaspora wins Sh8.5m house in realtor promotion

A Kenyan living in the diaspora is the lucky winner of a 3-bedroom house valued at Sh8.5 million in Nanyuki, following the close of the Bamba Nyumba na AMG Realtors promotion.

The promotion, which ran in the last quarter of 2023, sought to reward customers who bought land from the firm in Kiambu, Kilifi, Machakos, Kwale, Kajiado, Laikipia, Nakuru and Murang’a.

For every Sh100,000 invested in a property, be it by buying a new property or payments on an existing one, clients received tickets into draws for the weekly, monthly and the grand prize.

Property investment

“The promotion was more than just a campaign. It was our way of rewarding loyalty and making the dream of property ownership exciting and attainable. We are proud to have made property investment a rewarding journey for all our clients,” said AMG Realtors CEO Designate Martin Githinji.

AMG Realtors was founded 11 years ago by a US-based Kenyan entrepreneur. The firm offers consultancy services on property investment, based on client needs and aspirations.

"Like a number of Kenyans in the diaspora, the founder had a terrible experience trying to buy land in Kenya while living abroad. He sought to make it convenient for Kenyans in the diaspora to invest in land back home, without any fears of losing their money," said Githinji.

Due diligence

Githinji also pointed out the importance of investors doing due diligence when considering to acquire property so as to minimise the risk of being defrauded.

Those living in the diaspora can to seek the services of reputable land buying companies that can protect their interests while they are away.