Kenyan firms get 12 years to shape up under UK deal

Trade CS Betty Maina whose memorandum to the National Assembly revealed that the trade pact between Kenya and UK will allow the latter to export goods to Kenya duty-free for a period of 25 years.

Kenyan manufacturers will get 12 years to grow their capacities to match their UK counterparts once parliaments of the two countries ratify their Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), the Ministry of Trade has said.

