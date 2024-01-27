Kenya, US trade talks shift to contentious agriculture sector

Kenya and the United States are set to begin talks on contentious clauses in the proposed bilateral trade deal on the back of fears the agreement could flood the market with cheap agricultural imports from America.

The delayed third in-person round of talks will focus on agriculture, good regulatory practices, and workers’ rights and protections, according to a statement from the United States Trade Representa-tive Office (USTR).

The three-day negotiations from today were initially scheduled for December before being pushed back with a public explanation.

“US agricultural sector which is highly subsidised, corporatised and industrialised, [and] creates tariff and non-tariff barriers to imports. Kenya will run into many of these barriers,” said Prof David Monda, who teaches public policy at the City University of New York.

“Kenya will also struggle to negotiate around anti-dumping measures, especially in the poultry sector where big US agro-industry is heavily subsidised, can flood Kenya with cheap poultry products crippling the domestic market.”

President Biden’s team, led by Assistant US Trade Representative for Africa Constance Hamilton, said negotiators “have continued to make progress in deepening mutual understanding and resolving dif-ferences” since the last in-person meeting in Washington last December.

The talks come at a time when civil society groups and professionals have protested over lack of stakeholder engagement by Kenya’s authorities especially on trade in agricultural and food products.

This is despite the US collecting public views from American stakeholders on the proposed deal with Kenya between August and September 2022.

“With respect to agriculture, we recommend that Kenya assesses the cost of agricultural trade liberali-sation for Kenya and Kenyan farmers before negotiating the chapter. There needs to be a compre-hensive assessment of the effect of agricultural trade liberalisation,” the Kenya Small Scale Farmers Forum, a lobby, wrote in a statement last year.

“The government has not shared with farmers or any other stakeholders the negotiating texts pro-posed by either Kenya or the US. We do not understand why the texts cannot be shared. There is a need to demystify the issues at play to enable farmers to understand what is at stake.”

The two countries held the first negotiating round of the proposed trade deal, which will be used as a benchmark for the remainder of the sub-Saharan African countries, in Nairobi between April 17 and 20.

The talks in Nairobi largely focused on anti-corruption and services domestic regulation. The US negotiators proposed that public officials charged with corruption stemming from American-funded projects and investments in Kenya be removed from office.

The US team has also proposed that Kenyan regulators provide American professionals seeking to ex-port services “a fair opportunity to demonstrate that they meet” the licensing rules and that they “de-cide on whether to issue a license in a reasonable period of time”.

“The proposed text encourages regulators to continue experimenting with new technologies [online application and approval] to make the application process easier, especially with an eye to reducing unnecessary administrative burdens on small and medium-sized businesses,” the summary of US pro-posals to Kenya in the first round of negotiations reads.