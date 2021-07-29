Ngong Station
Kenya to spend Sh100bn in servicing Chinese loans

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The repayment is the largest proportion of monies due to a single lender this year.
  • The money due to China is 30 per cent of the entire cash that Kenya’s external creditors will receive this year.

Kenya will spend over 100 billion of its Sh3.65 trillion budget to repay the mountain of debt it owes China, underlining the country’s increasingly worrying dependence on loans from the Asian giant. 

