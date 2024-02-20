Kenya to host Elevate Africa drone summit

Kenya is set to host an annual event that showcases innovations and milestones within the drone ecosystem.

The Elevate Africa Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Summit will be held in Nairobi between June 28 and 29.

Day one of the summit will feature a symposium and exclusive B2B networking sessions in Nairobi, while day two will feature an expo with live demonstrations of various drone technologies at the Konza Technopolis in Machakos.

There will be training workshops, keynote addresses and panel discussions by industry leaders, government officials, and notable personalities from the academia.

Attendees will also be treated to live demos showcasing the latest drone technology, cutting-edge applications in sensing, monitoring, healthcare delivery, and industrial operations as well as connect with startups, investors, and potential collaborators.

Drone technology

“The Elevate Africa Summit promises to be a monumental event, offering attendees a unique opportunity to engage with the brightest minds in the drone industry. The summit will open doors to new possibilities and collaborations that will shape the future of UAS technology in Africa and beyond,” said Cleopa Otieno, CEO of Kenya Flying Labs.

The event has been jointly organised by the Kenya Flying Labs, Pravesh Global, Africa Drone Forum, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and Konza Technopolis.

This year’s summit marks a significant moment in the evolution of Unmanned Aerial Systems and drone technology on the African continent, particularly in Kenya, a nation that has become synonymous with pioneering advancements in the drone industry.

The summit aims to showcase the remarkable achievements within the Kenyan drone ecosystem and provide an invaluable platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange across the continent.

Transformative changes

The summit will bring together industry leaders, innovators in drone technology, regulatory bodies and private sector enterprises in GIS.

Participants from donor and development agencies, the government and civil aviation authorities, researchers, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists are also expected to attend.

“The decision to host this year’s Elevate Africa Summit in Nairobi is rooted in Kenya's role as a frontrunner in the realm of UAS innovation. With its groundbreaking drone regulations, Kenya has created a fertile ground for drone technology, making it the ideal location for the summit,” said Otieno.

Kenya's comprehensive approach to drone regulations has made it a test bed for UAS innovations worldwide.

The involvement of entities like Konza Technopolis, with its dedicated drone corridor for testing and development, underscores Nairobi’s crucial role in the future of UAS technology.

“This summit will illustrate how leveraging the power of the global drone community can bring transformative changes, not only in Kenya but across Africa,” Otieno said.