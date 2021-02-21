Public debt
File

Business

Prime

Kenya targets new loans to repay old ones

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund urged G20 countries to establish the Debt Service Suspension Initiative in May 2020.

Kenya will take new loans to repay the Eurobond when they fall due as part of its debt management strategy to reduce pressure on principal repayments.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME Counties get greenlight to borrow loans of up to Sh60bn

  2. Marsabit's cooperatives turn to diversification

  3. Debra Mallowah joins Coca-Cola

  4. UK goods get 25-year tax free entry in Kenya

  5. PRIME Tuskys: Spies, lies and the fight to save dying retailer

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.