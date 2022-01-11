Kenya suspends all passenger flights from Dubai

By  Bonface Otieno

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Director-General Gilbert Kibe told the Business Daily Tuesday that the suspension took effect Monday midnight for a period of seven days.
  • The ban does not however affect cargo flights that are normally flown by carriers such as Kenya Airways and Emirates airline from UEA into Kenya.

Kenya has suspended all inbound and transit passenger flights from the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) to retaliate against a move by Dubai to ban all passenger flights from Kenya over fake Covid tests.

