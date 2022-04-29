Kenya seeking cheap funds to upgrade housing in urban areas

Kenya is seeking more concessional funding to maintain the pace of spending on the upgrade of human settlements and affirmative action in urban areas.

Transport, infrastructure, housing, and urban development Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the State targets to step up investment in transport and infrastructure projects, affordable housing as well as income generation activities among women and youth as part of the UN-backed global New Urban Agenda (NUA) programme.

The global initiative is aimed at steering growth of cities, towns, and informal settlements so that they are sustainable, do not destroy the environment, and protect the rights of the vulnerable.