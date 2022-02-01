Kenya’s potato drama: Farmers can only meet standards if there are some

KFC chips fries

French fries from US fast-food chain KFC.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  The Conversation

It all started as the mere lack of potato chips at a global fast food chain that couldn’t keep up with demand during the festive season. It then became apparent that big fast-food players don’t serve Kenyan-grown potato chips because of perceived poor quality.

