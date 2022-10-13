Kenya’s entertainment, media revenue hit Sh278 billion in 2021

The revenue of Kenya’s entertainment and media sector improved significantly in 2021 rising to Sh278 billion, a new report shows.

The report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) on Africa’s entertainment and media outlook shows that Kenya has seen continuous growth since 2017 and last year, the industry saw a 12.6 per cent annual growth rate.

Internet access was identified as the most established sector in Kenya, boasting one of the largest and highest growth rates in 2021.

It will also be the first sub-segment in which revenues hit Sh205 billion ($1.7 billion) by 2026, as mobile internet access remains the main revenue driver, given the increase in smartphone adoption and popularity.

Advertising, which was harder hit by the pandemic, experienced the largest rebound in 2021. Internet advertising saw the largest gains due to consumers and advertisers prioritising digital.

Revenues from internet advertising increased by Sh7 billion from 2020 to hit Sh17billion while TV advertising generated a revenue of Sh11 billion.

Industries that were more severely impacted in 2020, such as cinema, live music and B2B trade shows, made strong comebacks, although revenues remained below pre-pandemic levels.

Cinema made Sh411 million which is an increase from Sh266 million in 2020 but is still significantly lower than Sh725 million generated in 2019.

With the continuous growth of video streaming services such as Netflix and Showmax, the report states that revenue from such sites is expected to outpace increases in TV subscription revenue.

However, the revenue itself will remain low as traditional pay-TV packages are still the most preferred and do not require reliable internet access unlike video streaming services.

By 2026, video streaming revenue is estimated to total Sh1.07 billion ($8.9million) whereas TV subscription revenue will total Sh50 billion($420million).

Alinah Motaung, PwC Africa Entertainment and Media Leader, says that the pandemic accelerated changes in consumer behaviour and digital adoption in ways that will affect future growth trajectories.

“Some of the sectors that saw immense gains during Covid-19 might not be able to sustain that growth, while others are set to continue to build from their higher bases. Some formerly niche sectors, such as gaming, will barrel their way into prominence, as other formerly dominant sectors such as traditional TV, newspapers and consumer magazines are at risk of seeing their positions erode.”

Music and radio saw an increase in revenue generating Sh13.5 billion in 2021 due to the range of radio stations in the country that allow advertisers to target specific demographics.

Newspapers and magazines had a revenue of Sh16.8 billion with the report forecasting that music and radio will overtake newspapers and consumer magazines in 2023, driven by gains in traditional radio advertising revenue.

Segments such as video games and video streaming rose to new heights after thriving under lockdown conditions.

Video games generated a revenue of Sh15 billion while video streaming had revenues of Sh520 million in 2021.

Young, tech-savvy populations are the driving force behind the growth in the video games sector as 22 per cent of the country’s population play games online with the majority preferring to play via mobile devices as access to consoles and PCs can be expensive and require continuous internet access.

Sensor Tower reported that eFootball PES 2021 was the most popular mobile game in the country in 2021.

The report also notes that looking into the future, development of the metaverse and the use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be some of the revenue generators for the entertainment and media industry.