Kenya’s deal-making booms as financial sector eyes new expansion opportunities

The deal-making scene in Kenya has been robust this year amid clamour by corporates and investors for new opportunities on the road to economic revival post the Covid-19 scourge.

Centum Investment Company’s sale of a 38.9 per cent stake in Sidian Bank to a group of locals and United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based buyers is the sixth acquisition in the banking and microfinance banking sector this year.

Recent takeovers in the last five years have been driven by similar conditions, bar a few cases such as Sidian’s which have not had an element of financial struggles on the part of the subject bank.

The current wave of mergers and acquisitions can be traced back to 2015, when the collapse in quick succession of Dubai, Imperial, and Chase banks caused a shift of deposits to larger, more stable lenders, leaving tier-three banks exposed.

At the same time, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) put a moratorium on licensing of new commercial banks—in November 2015—saying it needed time to strengthen oversight before admitting new players in the market.

Dubai Islamic Bank and Mayfair Bank were, however, given new permits in 2017, having made their applications before the ban.

This moratorium meant that multinationals, or any investor for that matter, looking to get into Kenya’s banking sector would need to acquire an existing player in order to get a licence. Several tier-three lenders that were hit by the shift in business to larger players were prime targets for these buyers.

Aside from avoiding the regulatory headache and delay of getting a new licence, a buyout of an existing business also offered the benefit of sidestepping the high cost of customer acquisition and raising deposits from a new operation.

Foreign lenders that took this route included Mauritius’ SBM Bank, which entered the Kenya market in 2016 with a buyout of Fidelity Bank, followed by the acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of Chase Bank in 2018.

Original owners

In 2020, Access Bank of Nigeria used a takeover of loss-making Transnational Bank as its window into the local banking market. In the same year, Egypt’s Commercial International Bank (CIB) bought a 49 per cent stake in Mayfair Bank.

In January this year, CIB bought out the remaining 49 per cent from the original owners of Mayfair Bank, for a total transaction value of $40 million (Sh5.9 billion).

Similarly, in June this year, Mauritius-based private equity fund Shorecap III, LP bought a 20 per cent stake in capital-stressed Credit Bank, a lender linked to the family of late politician Simeon Nyachae.

Shorecap is owned by ShoreCap III GP Limited, African Development Bank Group, CDC Holdings Guernsey Limited, European Investment Bank, KfW Development Bank and Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG.

Three months earlier, in March, Mogadishu-based lender Premier Bank Somalia acquired a 62.5 per cent stake in First Community Bank for Sh2.8 billion.

Similar to the Credit Bank transaction, FCB sold the stake to fellow Sharia-compliant lender Premier Bank at a time when its capital ratios had fallen below the statutory minimum.

This spate of takeovers is, however, not just limited to foreign lenders, with local tier-one banks stepping in to buy up distressed banks, partly under the stewardship of the CBK which has been keen to avoid a repeat of the 2015 bank collapses.

In 2019, KCB took over the operations of the National Bank of Kenya (NBK), through a share swap and a subsequent capital injection meant to bring up its ratios to the required minimum.

KCB, in 2020, also stepped in to take over part of the liabilities and assets of the collapsed Imperial Bank valued at Sh3.2 billion.

In the same year, Co-operative Bank took a 90 per cent stake in troubled tier-three lender Jamii Bora, subsequently renaming it Kingdom Bank. Co-op spent Sh1 billion in the transaction, which was invested in boosting the small lender’s liquidity position.

Equity Group stepped in at the beginning of this year to complete a takeover of Spire Bank from Mwalimu Sacco, a deal that was backed by the CBK as the best chance to save the tier-three lender and protect the interest of depositors and creditors.

Mwalimu Sacco

The deal saw Mwalimu Sacco pay Equity Group up to Sh510 million, this being the difference between Spire’s liabilities and assets. Microfinance banks have also seen six takeover deals since the beginning of 2021, pausing an eight-year lull in acquisitions since the takeover of Faulu Kenya Microfinance by Old Mutual Holdings in November 2013.

In March 2021, Djibouti lender Salaam African Bank (SAB) took up a 100 per cent stake in Uwezo Microfinance Bank.

Uwezo Microfinance was founded in 2008 and was licensed by CBK on November 8, 2010, as a community microfinance bank carrying out business in Starehe Division of Nairobi County. It was approved to upgrade to a nationwide microfinance bank in December 2015.

In October 2021, Kajiado-based Choice MFB ceded an 85 per cent stake to Wakanda Network Ltd, a private limited company incorporated in London.

In January 2022, digital lender Branch International took up an 84.89 per cent stake in Century Microfinance Bank, while LOLC Mauritius—wholly owned by Sri Lankan firm LOLC Holdings— bought a 73.29 per cent stake in Key Microfinance Bank, formerly known as Remu, for Sh237.4 million.

San Francisco’s headquartered digital lender UMBA Inc. acquired 66.06 per cent shareholding of Daraja Microfinance Bank Limited in May 2022.

In May this year, CBK approved the acquisition of a 55.8 per cent shareholding of Maisha Microfinance Bank Limited (Maisha MFB) by Cactus Cantina Investments Limited.

Cactus Cantina is wholly owned by Shara Inc., a firm incorporated in Delaware, USA by Twiga Foods co-founders Grant Brooke and Peter Njonjo.