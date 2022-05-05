Kenya records fastest economic growth in 11 years
Kenya’s economy has recovered from a recession of 0.3 per cent in 2020 to grow by 7.5 percent last year driven by growth in all sectors of the economy only with the exception of agriculture following the easing of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.
This is the fastest economic growth in 11 years since the country achieved a real gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 8.1 percent in 2010 driven by a strong growth in key sectors of the economy especially manufacturing, construction, trade, transport and accommodation.
More follows…