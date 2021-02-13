Kenya Power to pay amputated boy Sh4.4m

Kenya Power Company

A Kenya Power Company Employee carry out repairs to a power transformer during an inspection tour of the power lines along Haile Selassie Road, Mombasa.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Benson Wambugu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He awarded him Sh1.6 million for the first placement and Sh2.8 million for the second making it Sh4.4 million in total.
  • The minor successfully sued Kenya Power after he tripped and touched a live wire and was electrocuted.

A minor who lost limbs and became incapacitated after being electrocuted seven years ago has been awarded Sh4.4 million for future medical expenses and replacement of his artificial hand.

