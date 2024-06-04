Kenya Power restores prepaid system after 24-hour system disruption

Kenya Power has announced the resumption of its prepaid system, which was affected from June 2 to June 3.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the power utility said the scheduled maintenance was completed at 10pm on Monday and prepaid customers can now buy power tokens.

"Our prepaid customers can now purchase their electricity tokens through all payment channels including M-Pesa Paybill number 888880, Airtel Money and banking channels. We assure Kenyans that we are committed to continuously improving our services to meet their needs," the company said.

The process began at 10pm on Sunday night and took twenty-four hours to complete, resulting in the restoration of service at 10pm on Monday.

Last week, the company warned of the disruption, saying it was part of a system upgrade aimed at improving service delivery to its customers.

"The prepaid token vending system will be unavailable from 10pm on Sunday, June 2 to 10pm on Monday, June 3 to allow us to upgrade our systems for improved service delivery," the company said in a notice issued last week.

During the downtime, customers will not be able to purchase electricity tokens from all outlets including Kenya Power offices, M-Pesa Paybill number 888880, Airtel Money and banking channels.

"We would therefore like to advise our prepaid customers to buy enough tokens ahead of time to avoid any inconvenience," it said.

In February, the prepaid system experienced a disruption, with customers expressing difficulty in accessing tokens, which was confirmed by the company when it fixed the glitch a day later.