Kenya Power explains why you can’t buy tokens

Kenya Power Company (KPC) on Thursday attributed delays in the purchase of electricity tokens to a "technical glitch".

The power utility said it was experiencing a system glitch that was affecting the generation of tokens for users seeking to top up their accounts.

However, they did not explain what the technical hitch was, only that they would restore normalcy as soon as possible.

The glitch left thousands of Kenyans without power, as they were unable to buy tokens through Kenya Power's paybill number 888880 and were told that "the organisation's system receiving the payment experienced some technical challenges, please try again later".

In July, the company was one of the service providers to issue a statement regarding the disruption of its services across the country.

This came as the country continued to experience delays in digital services for the past three days.

In a statement, the company said it was experiencing a system failure due to a network outage at its service provider.

KPC advised its customers to purchase tokens from their bank branches, Airtel Money and authorised banks.