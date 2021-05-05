Kenya Power set to pay consumers for blackouts

Kenya Power

A Kenya Power employee carries out repairs to a transformer along Haile Selassie Road in Mombasa.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Grou

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Businesses that incur financial losses due to power blackouts will receive compensation from Kenya Power if proposed regulations by the energy regulator are adopted.

