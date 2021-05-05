Kenya Power set to pay consumers for blackouts

Businesses that incur financial losses due to power blackouts will receive compensation from Kenya Power if proposed regulations by the energy regulator are adopted.

The draft electricity supply regulations published Tuesday by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) seek to compel the power utility to compensate consumers for financial losses, equipment damage, physical injuries and death due to power outages.

Frequent blackouts due to supply shortfalls and an aging infrastructure have forced most businesses and wealthy customers to have stand-by generators.

Currently, Kenya Power offers compensation for injuries and damaged kits, but does not compensate domestic and business customers for financial loss resulting from being left without electricity.

Now, Kenya seeks to adopt the model in most European countries that demand utilities compensate users whose homes and businesses are cut off from power for prolonged periods.