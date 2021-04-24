Kenya Power bleeds Sh16 billion in system losses

Kenya Power's Live Line Team

Kenya Power's Live Line Team at work along Mombasa Road in Nairobi on January 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Power said stemming system losses will be key in driving down the cost of power, and aims to cut it by three percent by the end of June which will pull the losses down to 20.5 percent.

Kenya Power incurred Sh16 billion in system losses more than what is allowed by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) to be passed on to electricity consumers.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Mombasa firm builds three boats for Tanzania

  2. Safaricom rattles staff with ‘agility’ plan

  3. Taxman raid sheds light on Mombasa tycoon’s businesses

  4. Fr Eliud Mwenda: To teach farmers new crop varieties and practices, come to church

  5. Kenya Power bleeds Sh16bn in system losses

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.