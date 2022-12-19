Kenya Power appoints Ruto ally Joy Brenda Masinde as new chairperson

Kenya Power has appointed Joy Brenda Masinde as its new Board chairman, the company announced on Monday.

“The Board of Directors of Kenya Power has appointed Joy Brenda Masinde as the chairman,” said the firm in a statement.

Ms Masinde is an ally of President William Ruto and played a key role in Kenya Kwanza ahead of the August polls in which the coalition emerged victorious.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi and is currently pursuing a Masters of Arts in Leadership from the International Leadership University.

She is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya and is a member of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK). Previously, she served as a Council Member of the LSK, Nairobi Branch.

Ms Masinde is the Executive Director of the East Africa Centre for Law and Justice (EACLJ) and has served in the position for 12 years.

She is among the new Board members, mostly Ruto allies, who were elected last week during the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Other directors elected to the firm’s board are National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u, Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira, Dr Duncan Ojwang, Eng Albert Mugo, Logan Christi and Veska Kangogo.

Ms Masinde and Dr Ojwang' were also members of the United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee.

She replaces Vivienne Yeda who has been kicked out of the board by the Treasury barely three years after joining the utility.

Ms Yeda joined the Board in July 2020, and her exit follows those of Engineers Elizabeth Rogo, Abdulrazaq Ali and Dr Caroline Kittony-Waiyaki who resigned from the firm in June.

The new Kenya Power board will be faced with a pile of problems to handle including curtailing the growth of the company’s huge debt, reducing system losses, growing stagnating revenues and tackling endemic corruption within the company, especially in its procurement unit.

In June this year, the company’s basic electricity revenue (excluding foreign exchange surcharge and fuel recovery) recorded a decline of 0.27 per cent from Sh125.9 billion in the previous period to Sh125.5 billion.