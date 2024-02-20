Kenya opens new doors for Canadian investors

The government of Kenya has committed to supporting Canadian investors in the country as the country positions itself as a strategic entry point to Africa.

Speaking on Monday during the Canada-Africa Business Forum in Nairobi, Investments, Trade and Industry

Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano expressed confidence that the forum would open up new opportunities for Canadian investors in the country.

Investment opportunities

“Kenya has a diversified economy that provides investment opportunities in multiple sectors. I am therefore excited that this conference will focus on, among other sectors, the areas of medical care, infrastructure, energy, financing for Canada-Africa projects and FinTech development,” Ms Miano said.

The forum provided a platform for African countries to pitch their investment opportunities to potential Canadian investors, as they seek to seal the funding gap that has prevented enhanced investments across different sectors.

“Besides the strategic geographical location, the ever-growing and modern infrastructure, the young, skilled and hardworking human resource and the beautiful tourist, social and cultural diversity, Kenya is indeed the place to invest. Besides, we are ready and open for business,” Ms Miano said.

Partnership agreements

The Cabinet Secretary also noted that besides signing economic partnership agreements with the UK and the US, Kenya was also playing a key role in the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) that is in the early years of implementation, which set it ahead of other countries as an investment destination.