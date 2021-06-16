Kenya’s launches global campaign for fourth Eurobond

National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani

National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani (holding briefcase) makes his way to Parliament for budget reading on June 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

Kenya has kicked off a global roadshow for a fourth Eurobond in under seven years as it moves to raise additional billions of shillings to support its budget and repay maturing loans.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. EABL announces higher alcohol prices

  2. PRIME Kenya Power hands MPs secret contracts with producers

  3. PRIME Investors lose billions in Cytonn ‘chama’ con

  4. Kenya raises Sh107 billion in oversubscribed Eurobond

  5. Atmaram shares tips on how to run a successful fashion venture

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.