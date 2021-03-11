Kenya faces revenue, job losses as House ratifies UK trade deal

  • The deal opens the local market to about 1,934 products from the UK, whose import tariff will either be lowered or zero-rated.
  • Pact adopted when the economy is in doldrums, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.


Kenya is staring at massive losses in revenue following the ratification of the Economic Partnership Agreement with the United Kingdom.

