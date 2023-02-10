Kenya exports first batch of value-added tea to Australia

Kenya has flagged off its maiden consignment of value-added tea to Australia as the country moves to find new markets and enhance farmers’ incomes.

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi today witnessed the export of 2.68 tonnes of premium orthodox tea under the Kenyan Brand “Akina” valued at Sh3.8 million ($29,667) at the port of Mombasa by Empire Kenya EPZ.

Mr Linturi said the initiative by Empire Company is a bold step towards realisation of the government's plan to increase the volumes of value-added tea exports from the current 1 percent to 50 percent by 2027.

“Whereas Kenya is the world’s leading exporter of tea accounting for 28 percent of global tea exports, Kenya's earnings are relatively lower compared to other key tea producing countries such as Sri Lanka and China whose export volumes are lower since it sells unprocessed tea,” said the CS.

Kenya has over the years been relying on just a handful of markets as traditional buyers of the commodity but has in recent days been scouting for new markets to cut overreliance on Pakistan and Egypt who are the top clients for the Kenyan beverage.

Australia has been buying less tea from the auction but volumes have been growing, albeit sluggishly. For instance, the quantities of tea purchased by Australia grew by 20 percent in 11 months to November last year to hit 2,005 tonnes from 1,665 a year earlier.

Empire Kenya managing director Thushara de Silva decried the high costs of tea bag packaging machines which deter many tea exporters from value addition.

“There are also challenges associated with the high cost of packaging material which attract a Common External Tariff (CET) of 35 percent on import and 16 percent VAT while the quality of packaging materials available locally may not meet the standards required in the export market. This forces us to import such packages from Sri Lanka where materials are zero-rated,” said Mr Silva.