Kenya debt load surges to record Sh8.56 trillion

Kenya borrowed an additional Sh300 billion in the five months to May this year, pushing the country’s total debt to a record Sh8.56 trillion amid a growing burden of debt servicing costs.

Data from the National Treasury shows Kenya continued its borrowing spree from both the local and international markets during the period to increase the share of debt to 69.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) up from 66.7 per cent in January.

The weakening of the Kenyan shilling against the US dollar – its value falling 0.8 per cent against the greenback during the five months – exerted extra pressure on the debt helping increase the debt stock from Sh8.2 trillion in January.

US dollar

About 68 per cent of Kenya’s debt is denominated in the US dollar.

“Overall, the national government external debt stock increased by Sh51.57 billion from Sh4.24 trillion in April 2022. This was attributed to disbursements and foreign exchange rates movement,” the Treasury said Thursday.

The Treasury had already surpassed the domestic borrowing target for the full financial year in May, exposing taxpayers to an extra debt burden as domestic debt carries higher interest rates and refinancing risks.

The net domestic financing from Treasury bills and bonds as at the end May was Sh677.48 billion against a target to borrow Sh661.29 billion.

Domestic debt interest

The cumulative domestic debt interest payment as at the end of May stood at Sh427.25 billion compared to just Sh14.72 billion interest paid on external debt during the same period.

This comes even as the Treasury will pay an additional Sh242 billion on servicing internal and external debt in the current financial year as the annual cost of debt servicing continues to outpace both recurrent and development spending.