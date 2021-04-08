Ukur Yatani
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Kenya’s debt expected to hit Sh22trn by 2030

logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The parliamentary budget agency’s forecast is that public debt will account for 69 per cent of the GDP in the current FY.
  • By September last year, the public debt (Sh7.12 trillion) accounted for 65.6 per cent of the GDP.

Kenya’s public debt is growing at a rate that by far exceeds forecasts by Parliament and the Executive.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Kenyatta family firm appeals Sh1.6m pay to plumber

  2. Treasury adds Sh81bn to debt in April bond sale

  3. PRIME Chronology of debt: How Kenya found itself here

  4. Ng’inja the Entertainer: I wear many hats

  5. PRIME Sell stake in cash-rich parastatals to boost revenue: MPs

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.