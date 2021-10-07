Ukur Yatani
Kenya borrowed Sh73bn from April to August

By  Brian Ambani

What you need to know:

  • Kenya borrowed Sh25.45 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on April 1 through the Extended Credit Facility (ECF).
  • In May, Kenya also went shopping for a fresh Sh1.29 billion loan for Phase II of the Medical Waste Management Project from Belgium.

Keeping Kenya Power afloat, buying medical waste treatment plants and boosting livestock production are among the reasons Kenya borrowed Sh73 billion per month between April and August this year. 

