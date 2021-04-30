Kenya Airways suspends Mumbai flights over Covid-19 crisis

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya has joined nations including Bangladesh, the UK, Oman, France and Hong Kong in banning travel to and from India.

Kenya Airways (KQ) has suspended passenger flights to and from Mumbai until further notice, following a government directive on travel between India and Kenya due to a Covid-19 crisis in that country.

