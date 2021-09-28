Kenya Airways inks cooperation deal with South African carrier

A Kenya Airways plane

A Kenya Airways B787 Dreamliner. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has signed an agreement with South Africa Airways (SAA) to boost passenger traffic, cargo opportunities and general trade.

In the headlines

