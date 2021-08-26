Kenya Airways cuts half-year loss to Sh11.5bn

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has narrowed its net loss to Sh11.5 billion for the first half of 2021.

The performance is a 19.5 per cent improvement from a Sh14.3 billion loss recorded during a similar period in 2020.

The carrier's earnings, however, continue to take a hit from the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in a Sh3 billion reduction in revenues from the Sh30.2 billion turnover it reported in the first half of 2020.

KQ's management blamed low passenger numbers, which dropped by 18 per cent, for the reduced revenues.

“The financial situation at the airline is precarious. We are at a negative equity position, meaning that we are insolvent as an organisation. The company is still in need of financial support,” said CEO Allan Kilavuka during a virtual investor briefing on August 26.

He said passenger numbers are too low to cover all its costs, observing that many of its markets are still reeling from Covid-19 containment measures that have reduced business.

The company’s reliance on local operations is also low compared to other markets, with domestic travel contributing only 10 per cent of its revenues.

Lower costs

KQ cut costs in the half-year period by about Sh5.7 billion compared to last year, due to a mix of measures it undertook including reducing pay for employees, re-negotiating contracts for aircraft leases and halting fuel hedging deals.

Overall costs came down to Sh38.8 billion, from Sh44.5 billion that was reported last year. The airline says it saved Sh1.8 billion after negotiating for change of lease terms for aircraft and Sh784 million on fuel costs.

“Vaccination on the continent is still low and there is an opportunity for us to tap into there. We have started conversations with Covax,” Mr Kilavuka said.