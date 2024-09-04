Kenya Airways apologises for flight delays

Kenya Airways has issued an apology for recent flight delays, citing unscheduled engine overhaul and unforeseen supply chain constraints.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday evening, the national carrier explained that the situation had resulted in having two of their 787 Dreamliner aircraft being grounded.

"We are currently working with our engine lessors and manufacturers on a solution. We have therefore had to downgrade, reschedule and, or delay some of our flights," KQ said.

Kenya Airways further assured its clients that it would realign its network to reduce on delayed or rescheduled flights in the event the situation is not normalised soon.

"We apologise for the inconveniences that this has caused," Kenya Airways said in the statement.