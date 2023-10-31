Kenol-Kobil to pay former landlord Sh32 million

The Environment and Land Court has ordered KenolKobil to pay over Sh32 million to its former landlord for restoration works and mesne profits at monthly rent rates under expired lease agreements in respect of three service stations.

Mesne profit is compensation to the aggrieved party barring the wrongful possessor from enjoying profits derived from property.

The court found that KenolKobil, which has since been acquired by France’s Rubis, breached a clause of the lease over parcels of land where its Changamwe, Mtwapa, and Jomvu service stations stood by transferring its shares to M/s Rubis Energie SAS, resulting in a change of control without first obtaining written consent from the lessor, Canarian Holdings Ltd.

Canarian Holdings Ltd in its counterclaim had accused KenolKobil of breaching the terms of their lease agreements.

Breach of terms

Justice Kibunja ruled that KenolKobil’s action of ceding its shares to another legal entity without first obtaining written consent from Canarian Holdings Ltd amounted to breach of the respective terms of the three leases.

“The plaintiff was thereafter entitled to exercise its right of forfeiture and re-enter the premises in accordance with the provision of section 73(1)(a) of the Land Act No. 6 of 2012,” said Justice Kibunja.

The judge said that KenolKobil’s continued occupation on the Changamwe Service Station premises from May 1 2019 to November 8 2020 was without the plaintiff’s authority, consent or concurrence and hence amounted to trespass.