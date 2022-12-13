Kenha faulted after financier pulls out of Sh20bn Nairobi project

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) is on the spot after a financier pulled out of a Sh20.4 billion deal to fund an infrastructure project whose delayed completion is now solely in the hands of the government.

This comes even as Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu flagged the country’s roads agency over the Sh4.54 billion in ending bills despite promises to have the bills settled.

The National Urban Transport Improvement project, undertaken by Kenha, was to be funded by the International Development Agency (IDA) with the Kenyan government only tasked to provide land.

However, Ms Gathungu, in a report on the audited accounts of Kenha for the 2020/21 financial year, notes that the delays in acquiring the land meant for the project that was to be completed within four years, saw IDA, the financier pull out leaving the government of Kenya as the sole financier.

“As a result of the withdrawal of the funding, there has been a delay in payment of works done resulting in delays in the completion of the project,” the audit report presented in parliament, says.

The project was initiated in 2016 through an agreement between Kenha and a contractor and involved rehabilitation and capacity enhancement of the James Gichuru road junction to Rironi highway.

It was originally meant to cost the financier Sh16.37 billion and was to be completed within four years.

The four-year contract period comprised 36 months for completion and 12 months defects liability period.

Although the work on the project began on August 4, 2017, the project was revised with new additional works included that increased the cost to Sh20.4 billion.

The additional activities were the Gitaru full cloverleaf exchange, the reconstruction of major bridges instead of widening, Rironi Bridge was changed from one span to two spans, and the introduction of retaining walls in line with urban roads design philosophy.





A cloverleaf interchange is a two-level interchange in which all turns are handled by slip roads. The objective of a cloverleaf is to allow two highways to cross without the need for any traffic to be stopped by traffic lights.

But the increased works as planned could not be executed due to delays in land acquisition and shifting of the utilities.

The audit report notes that although the land was finally acquired on June 9, 2021, well beyond its completion date of August 3, 2020, the work could not move on as expected since the financier had already pulled out in 2018.