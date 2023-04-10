KenGen to recycle batteries in EV shift e-mobility shift

Power producer KenGen plans to recycle lithium-ion batteries in its shift to the electric vehicles (EV) business as part of a strategy by the State to increase the uptake of such cars by five per cent by 2025.

Electric vehicles depend on lithium-ion batteries to run but If not properly managed at the end of their useful life, they can cause harm to human health and the environment.

“KenGen has embraced sustainability, which emphasises the need to conserve resources and minimise pollution. Owing to the need to develop waste management efforts for EV batteries, KenGen invites expression of interest from eligible firms and entities to provide application research on lithium-ion batteries recycle or reuse,” said the power producer in a tender call for recycling experts.

Lithium batteries can be smaller and lighter than other types of batteries while holding the same amount of energy, which makes them popular for use in electronic devices and even EVs.

Globally, consumers mainly use two types of lithium batteries — single-use, non-rechargeable lithium metal batteries and re-chargeable lithium-polymer cells (Li-ion, Li-ion cells), which need to be managed after the end of their lifecycle.

Apart from recycling for environmental concerns, Li-ion batteries are made of materials such as cobalt, graphite and lithium, which are considered critical minerals whose supply may be disrupted if the batteries are permanently disposed of.

KenGen last month said it plans to collaborate with the National Oil Corporation of Kenya to install electric mobility charging infrastructure at some of the latter’s petrol stations.