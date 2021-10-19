KenGen acquires two drones for Sh28.7m to inspect plants

Olkaria

Kenya Electricity Generating Company’s geothermal wells in Olkaria, Naivasha, Nakuru County, in June 2020.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Power producer Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has bought two drones to inspect its plants at its Olkaria geothermal fields in Naivasha.
  • KenGen said the high-end unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) bought at Sh28.7 million would be deployed in the vast Olkaria Fields for surveillance.

