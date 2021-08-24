Copyright board deregisters 3 royalty collection groups

Kecobo Executive Director Edward Sigei

Kecobo Executive Director Edward Sigei who has said that three music collective management organisations have been derigistered following a dispute on the distribution of Sh114 million to artistes.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) has deregistered three music collective management organisations (CMOs) following a dispute on the distribution of Sh114 million to artistes and non-compliance with licensing conditions.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.