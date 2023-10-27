Kebs now says 'Mokwa' maize flour meets quality standards

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has defended the operations of the Kigoto Maize Mill, whose products it flagged in September over safety concerns and whose contaminated flour was to be destroyed.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga on Friday, Kebs Lake Region manager Andrew Maiyo gave a clean bill of health to Mokwa maize flour milled by the Kigoto after an earlier report found it to contain high levels of aflatoxin.

The Kebs report, dated September 13, 2023, revealed that samples taken from the product – 'Mokwa' (our flour) – on August 28, 2023 did not meet the requirements of the standard as stated in the test certificate.

The letter, signed by Mr Bernard Sindani for Kebs Lake Region Regional Manager, Mr Maiyo, also ordered the immediate recall of the affected batch from the market after laboratory tests showed that the maize flour had a high aflatoxin content of 19.46 against the maximum allowed level of 10.

On Friday, Mr Maiyo said they had since established that the maize flour, which was launched by Azimio leader Raila Odinga in November last year, met all safety specifications and standards required by the agency.

Kebs deals with quality standards for various products.

He said the agency had sent its official to the Kigoto Maize Mill in Suba, where Mokwa maize flour is produced, to inspect production.

Governor Gladys Wanga (left) and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi (right) make ugali using the Mokwa maize flour that is milled at the Kigoto Maize Mill plant in Kigoto village, Suba South Constituency in November 2023. Looking on is Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga and other county officials. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

The agency then issued a report indicating that the maize used to produce the flour had high levels of aflatoxin.

Mr Maiyo clarified that not all flour produced by the factory was contaminated.

According to the agency boss, Mokwa is fully certified by Kebs and the factory where it is produced has a scheme of service and control plan.

"We would like to assure members of the public that Kebs has a scheme of control to ensure the public is not exposed to dangerous products. Kigoto Mills met the requirements in November last year and we certified them," Mr Maiyo said.

During the test last month, Ms Wanga said only 36 bales of maize flour were found to have compromised quality.

Mr Maiyo confirmed this, saying his team would lead an exercise to destroy the contaminated flour.

"It has been explained by the county that the batch was used to test a new production system. We will soon destroy the batch," he said.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, in whose constituency the mill is located, also defended the factory, saying that during the clean-up, some suppliers brought in maize that was not well dried and because of the problems with the dryers, this led to the negative results.

“We acknowledge the statutory role of Kebs in ensuring national food safety and fully support the work that it is doing. It seems that the maize supplied by farmers to Kigoto Flour Mills may have had high moisture content than the national standard of 13.5 percent and hence the present difficulties,” Mr Omondi told the Nation.

“We would like to work closely with the maize farmers and the County Government of Homa Bay in finding urgent and permanent domestic and industrial maize drying solutions for the farmers," he continued.

He said they support the Homa Bay County government in its efforts to make the Kigoto project a success.

“We wish to call out washed out local politicians who are no longer fit for purpose to desist forthwith from undermining the efforts of Governor Gladys Wanga, her officers and the farmers of Suba to achieve the economic and social goals of the project. We will also be engaging with CS Rebecca Miano, Kebs and other relevant government agencies on this matter,” the legislator said.

County Chief Officer for Investment Ellyas Orondo said the 36 bales were processed by the miller after it temporarily suspended operations earlier this year.

This was after the factory, which has been operating since November last year, ran out of raw material.

It started sourcing maize from farmers through a mop-up exercise where farmers supplied maize directly to the factory.

Mr Orondo said some bags of maize that had been stored at the factory during the closure period were used to test the milling machines.

"The flour was taken for testing after machines had been idle for a while. We did not intend to sell them, rather they were just being used to put the machines ready for processing when Kebs collected them for testing," he said.

Kebs took samples of the flour for testing on August 28 and found the quality of the sample to be substandard.

It issued its response on September 13, which showed that the 36 bales were contaminated.

Mr Maiyo said more samples have since been taken from the factory and these show that the flour is safe.

“The plant is currently producing products that are safe for Kenyans. We have asked them to ensure the source of material is within the required standards and they have done so,” he said.

The Kebs official led his team to Homa Bay on Friday and was received by Governor Wanga.

The governor said her administration had taken a bold step to promote industrialisation to create jobs for the people of the county.

She said products should have value addition and one of the first steps taken by the devolved unit was to ensure that the Kigoto Maize Mill was operational to provide a market for maize farmers.

"We ensured the factory gets certification from Kebs, which has done regular monitoring of the firm as it does with every other industry in the country. Its reports are for internal improvement," Ms Wanga said.

According to her, most companies have some products that do not meet quality standards, but with recommendations from agencies like Kebs, the right action is taken immediately.

"We have also taken necessary action after the 36 bales were found to be contaminated. Subsequent products are good and Mokwa has passed with flying colours," Ms Wanga said.

She told residents of the county that her administration will not be deterred in its quest to make Homa Bay an industrialised county.

This, she said, will be done through the establishment of several industries at the Riwa Industrial Park.