Kebs now limits goods quality inspection tender to select few

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has locked in a multibillion-shilling consumer goods inspection tender to a group of preferred bidders after opting to limit the number of firms that can bid for the lucrative contract.

Kebs said in an internal document seen by Smart Business, it would pick limited companies, which unlike an open tendering method restricts the number of bidders to a specific list of suppliers.

Kebs asked firms to present their bids to inspect imported goods such as sugar, maize, wheat, meat and milk ahead of their entry to Kenya - by 9th August.

Restricted bidding is a procurement method that limits request for tenders to a select number of suppliers, contractors or service providers.

Kebs often contracts agencies to inspect on its behalf cargo destined for Kenya from across the globe under the Pre-Export Verification of Conformity programme (PVOC).

An earlier botched search attracted about 16 bidders in a tender process that was later terminated amid wars that ended at the Faith Waigwa-led procurement body: the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board.

"The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) intends to procure (tender for provision of pre-export verification of conformity (PVOC) to standard services - goods) through restricted tender," said an internal document signed by the Kebs chief manager in charge of supply chain published on Kebs website.

"The tender document shall be published on 9th August to a limited number of bidders."

Procurement regulations

While restricted bidding is provided for in law, procurement regulations provide stringent conditions under which it may be used.

Documents relating to tender disputes before the PPARB show that restricted tendering, was one of the most contested.

Under the law a procuring entity may use restricted tendering because the "complex or specialised nature of the goods, works or services" is limited to pre-qualified contractors.

Additionally, it may opt for the restriction of tendering, if the time and cost required to examine and evaluate a large number of bids would be disproportionate to the value of the goods, works or services to be procured; and also if there is only a few known suppliers of the goods, works or services as may be prescribed in the regulations.

Kebs managing director Bernard Njiraini did not respond to Smart Business queries by press time on why the standards regulator opted for the restricted tendering method and whether it represented best value for taxpayers.

Kebs, however, signalled in the internal document that there was need to restrict bidding to a manageable number - as according to it - there are apparently only a few known bidders and there is no advantage seen in advertising an open tender.

"This notice is issued in compliance to section 102 (i) (c) and (d) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015 and regulation 89(8) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Regulations, 2020," said Kebs in the tender notice while explaining it's rationale.

Clause (i) (c) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015 states that an accounting officer of a procuring entity may use restricted tendering if "there is evidence to the fact that there are only a few known suppliers of the whole market of goods, works or services."

Clause (d), on the other hand, says an advertisement should subsequently be placed on the procuring entity's website regarding the intention to procure through limited tender.

Restricted tender

"For greater certainty of section 102 (1) (d) of the Act any procurement under section 102 (1) (c) of the Act, the procurement entity shall place an advertisement on its website or on State portal regarding their intention to procure through restricted tender for at least three days before inviting tenders and where any bidder outside the known suppliers emerge, he or she shall be invited to bid," says regulation 89(8) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Regulations, 2020.

Over the years, the tenders for pre-export verification of motor vehicles and other goods destined for Kenya have often attracted intense bidder rivalry because of the fees that successful companies charge to do the job.

A winner of the tender generates revenues of nearly Sh1.5 billion a year and the contract runs for three years.

It costs for instance between Sh16,895 and Sh24,525 to pay for inspection for an imported vehicle depending on the country it is being brought from.