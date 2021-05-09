Kebs tenders opened amid intense scheming by rival bidders

Kebs

Kebs) and representatives of bidders settled on Wednesday to open tenders for pre-export verification inspection of conformity amid behind-the-scenes campaigns by bidders to undermine each other.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

As the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) and representatives of bidders settled on Wednesday to open tenders for pre-export verification inspection of conformity (Pvoc), all seemed well.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Kebs lucrative tenders finally opened

  2. Anthony Irari: My nine-year journey to head Opera News

  3. Take up South Korean market, PS tells farmers

  4. ‘Please call me’ inventor rejects Sh350m payout

  5. Winnie Miseda: From selling chapatis to head of HR

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.