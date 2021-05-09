KCB injects Sh3bn into its National Bank subsidiary

Kenya Commercial Bank

KCB Group has advanced the National Bank of Kenya a Sh3 billion long-term loan to help the subsidiary meet its minimum capital requirements.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  VICTOR JUMA

 KCB Group has advanced the National Bank of Kenya a Sh3 billion long-term loan to help the subsidiary meet its minimum capital requirements.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. KCB injects Sh3bn into its National Bank subsidiary

  2. Kebs lucrative tenders finally opened

  3. Anthony Irari: My nine-year journey to head Opera News

  4. Take up South Korean market, PS tells farmers

  5. ‘Please call me’ inventor rejects Sh350m payout

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.