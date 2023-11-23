KCB guarantees in G-to-G fuel imports hit Sh515bn

KCB Group has disclosed that it has cumulatively guaranteed fuel import purchases worth $3.37 billion (Sh514.96 billion) since the start of the government-to-government deal, revealing its might in supporting the arrangement that started in April.

The lender said yesterday that the amount is equivalent to 85 percent of all the letters of credit issued under the deal in which Kenya imports fuel on credit from the United Arab Emirates, meaning that all the banks involved have so far guaranteed $3.96 billion (Sh605.1 billion).

This means that KCB has taken the lion’s share of underwriting the purchases, leaving the other banks involved in the deal—NCBA, Absa Bank Kenya, Stanbic Bank and Co-operative Bank of Kenya—alongside Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) with the balance.

KCB chief executive Paul Russo said yesterday during the release of financial performance for nine months to September that the lender has relied on its large footprint and expertise to facilitate the confirmation of letters of credit and collection by the oil marketing companies and their clients.

Mr Russo said the three OMCs — Gulf Energy, Galana Energies and Oryx Energies — that distribute fuel on behalf of three Gulf State-owned firms—Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi Oil Company (ADNOC), and Emirates National Oil Company (Enoc)— were already customers with KCB before the deal, giving the lender a head start on the letters of credit business.

“One thing that has worked for us, whether with the three or other oil marketers, is because of the network both for National Bank of Kenya (NBK) and KCB Kenya. We are able to bank their retailers. The whole value chain of oil has been an amazing one for NBK and KCB Kenya.”

The two subsidiaries have 298 branches, powered by 8,198 employees, giving it one of the largest branch networks in Kenya.

A letter of credit is proof of the commitment that a bank issues on behalf of an importer. It offers comfort to the supplier of the goods.

The letter of credit transfers risk from the buyer to the issuing bank and places the lender under obligation to pay even if the buyer goes bankrupt.

Banks charge fees to issue such guarantees and may also take security to cut their exposure.

KCB has been bagging key deals with the State, including the Sh24 billion letter of credit that it issued to the State-owned Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) to support the importation of duty-free 100,000 tonnes of household goods to be distributed through 120,000 shops in effort to lower the cost of living.

Under letters of credit, the State will pay the suppliers later after recovering cash from the corner shops, avoiding the need for upfront payment by KNTC.

KCB letters of credit, guarantees, and acceptances as at the end of September stood at Sh477.5 billion, having tripled from Sh141.5 billion in a similar period last year— a pointer to the impact of the Gulf deal.

Mr Russo yesterday referred to the KNTC deal, saying that KCB has been careful in managing risks even when entering into such “shaky” deals.

“When we get involved in trade, it is because we have expertise and we know how to manage risks. Even when we get into shaky areas like KNTC, we come out strongly because we have the best of the resources. Then we take our lessons,” said Mr Russo.

“I don’t come here as a CEO and say we don’t make mistakes or we don’t struggle. But we must come out alive and without exposure to the bank. That is my responsibility with the team.”

The contracts rarely lead to losses for the lenders.

The deal has allowed the two subsidiaries of KCB Group in Kenya to work with the three firms with much ease as opposed to having to deal with more than three under the monthly Open Tender System (OTS) that was replaced by the government-to-government arrangement, according to Mr Russo.

“We facilitate LCs to the three entities---We have three entities that have been our customers even from the past. In the OTS there were more entities. Now I have to support three and then others have to pick (fuel) from these three,” he said.

Previous disclosures showed Kenya targets to import between 3.87 million to 4.23 million metric tonnes of diesel and 3.06 million to 3.42 million metric tonnes from April 1 to December 31.

The country also said it would import 810,000 to 900,000 metric tonnes of jet fuel in the nine months of the deal that allowed the selected banks to issue letters of credit up to $4.8 billion (Sh733.5 billion).