KCB customers to access coding lessons at a discount

KCB Bank customers can now buy tokens for coding lessons at discounted rates following the signing of a deal with online publishing firm Kodris Africa.

Upon purchase of coding lessons, customers will be required to activate them on a tablet, laptop, or desktop computer for their children.

“We have traditionally supported the advancement of education across the various levels. We are now at the forefront of mainstreaming digital learning” Annastacia Kimtai, the director of retail banking at KCB said.

Qualifying KCB customers will sign up their children for online coding lessons at Sh822 per month through installment payments available through the lender’s credit card and Kodris app.

Coding, which is also known as programming, involves translating human intentions into commands that can be understood by computers.

Coding and computer programming are becoming vital job skills in a changing world that is more computerized and connected.

Kodris Africa chief executive Mugumo Munene said that the partnership with KCB will boost coding in Kenya’s education system.

“We want to ease access to affordable digital learning in the country. We are seeing increased uptake of the course because coding is one of the most sought-after skills globally” he said.

Kodris recently inked a deal with the National Bank of Kenya that would see the lender’s customers directly pay for coding licences from any of its branches across the country.

It also signed a deal with Safaricom through which the telco’s customers can now buy tokens for coding lessons on M-Pesa.