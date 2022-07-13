KCAA bullish on air travel as pandemic effects wane

Kenya’s aviation industry has weathered the Covid-19 pandemic knocks to operate above the 2019 levels in the domestic market.

The latest report from Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) show that domestic air transport by June was 20 per cent above pre-Covid-19 levels, while international traffic had recovered to 70 per cent.

Speaking at the Transport and Infrastructure Conference and Expo at Kenya International Convention Centre in Nairobi yesterday, KCAA Managing Director Alex Gitari observed that the aviation industry is expected to fully recover from the effects of Covid-19 by next June.

In the spirit of connecting all counties by air, Mr Gitari said KCAA has finished building serviceable strips in at least six counties and that construction is ongoing in at least five others.

Serviceable airstrips

“We plan to build serviceable airstrips in each county to improve air connectivity. We have completed construction in Migori, Mandera, Kakamega and Kitale. We also expanded the Kisumu airport terminal building. Construction is ongoing in Nanyuki, Lanet, Wajir and Lokichogio,” he said.

He added that elaborate plans are underway to address the challenges of infrastructural upgrade, insufficient car parking and new constructions witnessed at Wilson airport, and which will be sorted post Covid-19.

Kenya Airways (KQ) Corporate Communications Director Dennis Kashero said that, following the economic shutdown brought about by Covid-19, which resulted in passenger planes being grounded, the number of passengers dropped from 5.2 million in 2019 to 1.8 million in 2020.

“This year, we are seeing more travel due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. We are going back to the levels we were witnessing in 2019, and two months from now, the new terminal will be open, which will help raise the traffic,” he explained.

Increased road network

Nation Media Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama said the country has witnessed increased road network the past 20 years. The change in landscape structure, he said, accounts for 8.83 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product.

“A sustainable transport system will ensure economic progress. Farmers in places like Nyandarua used to throw away their surplus milk but things have now changed. With a suitable transport system, we can reach the local, regional and international markets. It has enabled an increase of trade and globalisation,” he said, added that new roads have resulted in new jobs and reduced poverty levels.

Sector players noted that there has been an increased demand for road transport owing to a rise in urban population, even as they sought to address concerns regarding road safety.

Drink-driving and speeding

Following the recent accidents at the Nairobi Expressway, the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) Director Highway Planning and Design Samuel Ome blamed the crashes on drink-driving and speeding.

“Drivers were going beyond the recommended speed of 80 kilometres per hour. The cause is not a design flaw. Our roads are okay. However, there seems to be impatience related to the time taken in making payments at the toll,” he explained.

On June 25, an accident at Mlolongo toll station involving three vehicles led to death of one motorist, injuries and damage to property. In a statement, Kenha said the accident involved a motorist who was driving at high speed approaching the exit.

Barely two weeks later, a minibus rammed a car at the same station. The driver of the vehicle lost control, hit a culvert and overturned. A toll attendant was injured in both incidences, as well as several passengers.

Mr Omer said there are plans to conduct speed calming on the exit stretches, as well as to provide better education to motorists. He added that more flyovers will be constructed to allow for ease of movement of pedestrians.