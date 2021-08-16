KBL to engage in commercial production of sorghum

Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director John Musunga


Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director John Musunga (left)  samples sorghum at Namba Okana in Kisumu County on August 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Victor Raballa | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has set aside Sh1 billion to promote commercial production of a traditional sorghum variety that has been found as a suitable alternative for brewing Senator Keg beer brand.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.