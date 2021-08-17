Karen estate home owners sue citing 'exaggerated' water bills

When residents of Karen Hills purchased homes a few years ago, they were told that a company would be created to manage the estate and take care of utility bills among other issues.

But several years down the line, they are yet to get shares of the firm, which was formed by the developer for the purpose.

Now 18 home owners have moved to court seeking to stop the developer from charging and collecting service charge from them, until he furnishes them with audited accounts from 2013 to 2019.

They also want the court to compel the company to include five representatives in the board of management of Karen Hills Management Company ltd.

“That the court be pleased to appoint a reputable firm of accountants to take accounts of all the service charge paid by the plaintiffs and other property owners in Karen Hills estate ltd from 2013 to date to confirm the expenses incurred and the service charge collected by the defendants,” the petition reads.

Lordship Africa Fund Management ltd and Karen Hills Management Company had also undertaken to exterminate rodents from all common areas, repair, clean and maintain the borehole and maintain the grounds of all the undeveloped and unoccupied units, which they said had attracted snakes posing danger to the residents.

Unrealistic bills

In a case filed before the Environment and Land court, the 18 said the developer has been sending them exaggerated and unrealistic bills for water they draw from the borehole.

They are apprehensive that the monies collected over the years for service charge have been diverted to other uses or not been used for intended purposes as stated in the lease.

They said between 2017 and 2019, the water bill was Sh500 per month but the company is currently charging Sh8,000, which they say is unrealistic. One of the residents said he was sent a bill of Sh75,735 for water use between February 2020 and August 2020.

And when they inquired about the high water bills, the residents were allegedly told it was as a result of underground leakages.

“The defendants have all investigated the alleged underground leakages but none has been found and, therefore, the inflated water bills charged by the defendants on each and every property owner are not only unconscionable but without any contractual basis,” the petition reads.

The said the principal shareholder and chief executive officer, a Mr Jonathan Jackson allegedly agreed in October 2018 to incorporate a company to manage the property and take care of the service bills.

Six years

Lawyer Issa Mansur says Mr Jonathan undertook to provide amenities for use and enjoyment of home owners, through Karen Hills Management Company ltd.

The estate, he said, would then be managed in accordance with home owners’ manual and the board of management will then comprise of owners of the units.

Court documents said a property manager would be appointed to co-ordinate the functions of the management and the residents would nominate three people to sit on the board.

But the developer has since excluded them from the management and refused to provide audited accounts or issue a summary of costs and expenditure for the last six years. They also claimed the company has failed to provide some amenities provided in the lease.

The residents said initially agreed that the home owners would pay Sh30,000 per month for service charge but the actual service charge would be ascertained at the end of each financial year.

Other than incorporating the residents in the company, they accuse the management of failing to provide them with intercom systems, failing to exterminate rodents from common areas and failing to repair and renew the borehole, forcing them to purchase water from external vendors.