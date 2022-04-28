KAM boss Wakiaga exits after nine years at the lobby

Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has announced the departure of its chief executive officer, Phyllis Wakiaga, after serving at association for nine years.

In a statement Thursday, KAM chairperson Mucai Kunyiha said Ms Wakiaga would be leaving at the end of June “to pursue a new professional challenge.”

“Since joining KAM as the Head of Policy, Research and Advocacy in 2013, and later taking over the leadership mantle in 2015 as CEO from (now CS) Ms Betty Maina, Phyllis has brought a tremendous level of energy, enthusiasm, and industry knowledge to the organization,” Mr Kunyiha said.

“She is moving on to pursue a new professional challenge in an Africa Advisory role; and while she will be missed by all of us at the Association, I wish her every success in her next endeavour,” he said.

“Ms Wakiaga is currently serving her notice and will officially be leaving on the 30th of June 2022,” he added.