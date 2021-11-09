Judge stops development on Sh3 billion Runda land


By  BRIAN WASUNA

What you need to know:

  • Justice Alfred Mabeya last week ruled that nobody should interfere with the Sh3 billion property as he determines who between Rural Urban Credit, Mr Nganga and Mr Burugu can claim ownership rights to the land.
  • Mr Burugu has inherited a court case filed by a company he bought, Jumchem Healthcare, seeking ownership of the Runda land and to block Rural Urban Credit from selling the property to recover a Sh2.5 million loan from Mr Nganga.
  • Jumchem Healthcare in 1993 sought to buy the land from Mr Nganga.

The High Court has stopped retired banker Francis Nganga and Kiambu Mall owner Peter Burugu from developing a 16.7-acre piece of land in Runda that collapsed lender Rural-Urban Credit is seeking to recover over unpaid loans.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.