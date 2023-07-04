Jubilee Insurance rolls out Afya Mashinani initiative

Jubilee Insurance has launched an initiative to advance services to underserved communities across the country, with services including education, outreach and quality medical services.

Dubbed Afya Mashinani, the initiative targets to reach more people who have previously been sidelined, with the insurer having launched the product following a partnership with the Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi.

Through the partnership, the two organizations will also host medical camps to offer medical consultations, medication, various screenings, Covid-19 vaccinations and other healthcare support at no fee.

Affordable healthcare

“By combining education, outreach and medical services, we aim to empower communities, address healthcare disparities and contribute to the government's agenda of providing affordable and accessible healthcare to all Kenyan citizens,” said Njeri Jomo, Jubilee Health Insurance CEO.

Ms Jomo spoke after the insurer extended the initiative to Nakuru County, following its piloting in Meru County. Residents of Nakuru and Naivasha will have a week-long engagement with Afya Mashinani initiative. They will learn about various covers that can benefit them.

Insurance penetration in the country remains at a low of 2.3 per cent, largely due to lack of awareness by Kenyans, data from the Insurance Regulatory Authority shows.

Quality healthcare

Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi CEO, Rashid Khalani, said the partnership would enable the healthcare institution provide access to quality healthcare services to the residents.

“The free wellness check-ups will make a meaningful impact on the health and well-being of the Naivasha and Nakuru communities by helping them identify any diseases early for timely intervention,” Mr Khalani said.