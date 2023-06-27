Jubilee Insurance launches wellness club

Jubilee Health Insurance has launched Elite Wellness Club, an initiative to offer exclusive services to its executive clients, in a collaboration with several healthcare providers, including the Aga Khan University Hospital.

The Elite Wellness Club offers tailored benefits, including reducing waiting times for clients by offering them express services where they don’t have to wait on queues, concierge services for appointments, referrals and access to exclusive facilities where they will receive care private environment.

The insurer said members will enjoy personalized care and priority access to premier service providers, ensuring that their healthcare journey is seamless and efficient.

Healthcare plans

“One of the primary aims of the Elite Wellness Club is to expedite healthcare services and drastically reduce waiting times. Members will experience express services, avoiding long queues and receiving individualized healthcare plans. Additionally, complimentary drug delivery services will be provided for utmost convenience,” the insurer said.

The cover also offers complimentary drug delivery services to those insured.

Jubilee said launch of the Elite Wellness Club addresses the specific needs of business executives, “offering a program tailored to their unique requirements.”

Healthcare facility

“The launch of the Elite Wellness Club will reshape healthcare delivery by providing express services to C-Suite clients. We understand the demanding nature of their roles as industry leaders, and we aim to ensure they have more time to focus on what matters most to them – their businesses – while receiving seamless and quality healthcare services,” Jubilee Health CEO Njeri Jomo said.

Aga Khan University Hospital is the first healthcare facility to partner with the insurer on the new product.