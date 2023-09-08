Jubilee Insurance rolls out health cover for USIU-A alumni community

About 22,000 members of the USIU-Africa Alumni community will benefit from Jubilee Health Insurance's ‘AlumniCare’ healthcare solution, as they pull resources together to secure affordable and comprehensive medical cover.

This follows a partnership between the insurer and USIU-Africa, with the former indicating that it expects the partnership to boost its market penetration, which has remained a headache for many industry players, with Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) data putting the penetration in Kenya at 2.3 per cent.

AlumniCare healthcare will leverage peer-to-peer insurance business model to improve how people access and afford insurance coverage, the insurer said.

The insurer also said the group-based approach will allow participants to access affordable insurance coverage tailored to their specific needs.

Insurance costs

Speaking during launch of the partnership, Jubilee Health Insurance CEO Njeri Jomo said insurance companies must now develop new products that speak to the needs and circumstances of the customer to access more customers.

“Insurance is not just about mitigating risk; it is about understanding and embracing the unique customer needs and expectations. Our company is consistently innovating to improve affordability, reach and scalability of various solutions,” said Njeri.

Insurance costs have been largely attributed to Kenya’s low insurance uptake, which exposes many families to unforeseen healthcare expenses.

Studies have shown that group health insurance plans offer better coverage, lower premiums, and a wider range of benefits compared to individual plans, since they reduce the risk of catastrophic health expenditure for individuals and families.

Universal healthcare coverage

Jubilee Insurance Group CEO Julius Kipngetich noted that as the insurance landscape continues to evolve, peer-to-peer insurance will ensure more individuals and communities have access to affordable and comprehensive insurance coverage.

“Today, we are so proud to collaborate with USIU-Africa to offer a solution that will greatly contribute to the realization of universal healthcare coverage in Kenya. AlumniCare will help the alumni community to pool their collective resources and address healthcare access challenges,” said Dr Kipngetich.