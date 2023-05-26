Jubilee insurance in drive to grow insurance uptake

Jubilee Health Insurance has launched a programme to support intermediaries within the sector, who enhance information sharing and guiding the public on insurance processes.

Dubbed Jijenge na Jubilee, the incentive programme is intended to help more people understand the role insurance, particularly health, plays in their lives, as a way to grow uptake in the country.

The programme was launched this month and the insurer hopes to use it to support access to affordable healthcare by households.

Health insurance solutions

“We are excited to launch the Jijenge na Jubilee Incentive Programme to appreciate our intermediaries and support them in their efforts to expand access to health insurance solutions,” Njeri Jomo, CEO of Jubilee Health, said.

The insurer says the choice to support intermediaries in the insurance chain is as a result of recognition of their role in promoting insurance products.

“The objective is to ensure that more households across Kenya can benefit from comprehensive health insurance coverage,” the insurer said.

Accessibility of health insurance

Only about 2 per cent of Kenyans are covered by private health insurers, a situation that has left many households paying for healthcare expenses out of pocket, a big contributor to poverty in the country.

Under the programme, intermediaries who achieve set targets will be rewarded with different prizes, with an annual grand prize of an apartment for the best.